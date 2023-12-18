Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMGR-153 supports Toys for Tots in Maui [Image 2 of 15]

    VMGR-153 supports Toys for Tots in Maui

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Clayton Baker 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 153, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing and 4th Reconnaissance Battalion transport toys to pass out to children in Maui, Hawaii on Dec. 21, 2023. VMGR-153 supported the Toys for Tots mission by transporting personnel and toys to assist in delivering a message of joy and hope to children throughout the holiday season. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Clayton Baker)

    Date Taken: 12.21.2023
    This work, VMGR-153 supports Toys for Tots in Maui [Image 15 of 15], by LCpl Clayton Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    Marines
    Training
    MCBH

