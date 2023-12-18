Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th MEU Operates Evacuation Control Center during Integrated Training [Image 4 of 5]

    15th MEU Operates Evacuation Control Center during Integrated Training

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, escort simulated evacuees through stations at an evacuation control center as part of a military-assisted departure operation at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 10, 2023. During the scenario, Marines and Sailors of the 15th MEU processed and evacuated American citizens abroad after a deteriorating security situation precluded the Department of State ordering a departure. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2023
    Date Posted: 12.21.2023 17:25
    Photo ID: 8178520
    VIRIN: 231210-M-HP224-1463
    Resolution: 7236x4826
    Size: 3.55 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15th MEU Operates Evacuation Control Center during Integrated Training [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    15th MEU
    Amphibious
    Crisis Response
    NEO
    Naval Integration
    Military-assisted departure operation

