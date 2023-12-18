15th MEU Operates Evacuation Control Center during Integrated Training

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jacob Schultz, a rifleman assigned to Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, inspects the passport of a simulated evacuee at an evacuation collection center as part of a military-assisted departure operation at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 10, 2023. During the scenario, Marines and Sailors of the 15th MEU processed and evacuated American citizens abroad after a deteriorating security situation precluded the Department of State ordering a departure. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

