    Finance, Sustainment Symposium [Image 7 of 9]

    Finance, Sustainment Symposium

    INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2023

    Photo by Mark Orders-Woempner 

    U.S. Army Financial Management Command

    Robert M. Speer, former acting Secretary of the Army and Assistant Secretary of the Army for Financial Management and Comptroller, delivers remarks during the inaugural Finance and Sustainment Symposium at the Maj. Gen. Emmett J. Bean Federal Center in Indianapolis Nov. 7, 2023. As the Army rapidly transforms to meet shifts in threats around the globe, its senior finance, comptroller and sustainment leaders joined nearly 180 other Soldiers and Army civilian employees from around the globe to chart future transformational efforts during the symposium. (U.S. Army photo by Mark R. W. Orders-Woempner)

