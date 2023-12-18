Finance, Sustainment Symposium

Col. Michelle Williams, U.S. Army Finance and Comptroller School commandant and Chief of the Army Finance Corps, delivers remarks during the inaugural Finance and Sustainment Symposium at the Maj. Gen. Emmett J. Bean Federal Center in Indianapolis Nov. 7, 2023. As the Army rapidly transforms to meet shifts in threats around the globe, its senior finance, comptroller and sustainment leaders joined nearly 180 other Soldiers and Army civilian employees from around the globe to chart future transformational efforts during the symposium. (U.S. Army photo by Mark R. W. Orders-Woempner)

