    USS Indianapolis Blue Crew Returns to Naval Station Mayport Following Deployment [Image 5 of 6]

    USS Indianapolis Blue Crew Returns to Naval Station Mayport Following Deployment

    UNITED STATES

    12.20.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Steven Khor 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    231220-N-DB801-1108
    NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. – (Dec. 20, 2023) – Electronics Technician 3rd Class Harrison Stith, assigned to the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Indianapolis Blue Crew (LCS 17), kisses his fiancé Reagan Watkins following the crew’s return to Naval Station Mayport, Dec. 20, 2023. Indianapolis returned home from a deployment to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility where it helped ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Steven Khor/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Indianapolis Blue Crew Returns to Naval Station Mayport Following Deployment [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Steven Khor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Indianapolis Blue Crew Returns to Naval Station Mayport Following Deployment
    Naval Station Mayport
    Returns Home
    USNAVSOUTH/U.S. 4th Fleet
    USS Indianapolis Blue Crew (LCS 17)
    Maritime Security and Stability
    Deployment to U.S. 5th Fleet AOR

