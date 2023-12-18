USS Indianapolis Blue Crew Returns to Naval Station Mayport Following Deployment

231220-N-DB801-1084

NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. – (Dec. 20, 2023) – Chief Gunner’s Mate Daniel Thomas, assigned to the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Indianapolis Blue Crew (LCS 17), hugs his girlfriend Brittany following the crew’s return to Naval Station Mayport, Dec. 20, 2023. Indianapolis returned home from a deployment to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility where it helped ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Steven Khor/Released)

