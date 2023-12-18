5th Brigade Army ROTC Ranger Challenge | 2023

Cadets from the University of New Mexico compete in the Zodiak Challenge event during the 5th Brigade Army ROTC Ranger Challenge on November 5, 2023, at Camp Gruber, Okla. The Ranger Challenge took place November 3-5 and saw the top 10 teams from across the Apache Brigade compete in mentally and physically demanding events to determine which top two teams would go on to represent their brigade at the Sandhurst Military Skills Competition held at West Point in April 2024. | U.S. Army photo by Sarah Windmueller

