    5th Brigade Army ROTC Ranger Challenge | 2023 [Image 2 of 4]

    5th Brigade Army ROTC Ranger Challenge | 2023

    CAMP GRUBER, OK, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2023

    Photo by Sarah Windmueller 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    Cadets from the University of Oklahoma compete in the Tactical Casualty Combat Care (TCCC) event during the 5th Brigade Army ROTC Ranger Challenge on November 4, 2023, at Camp Gruber, Okla. The Ranger Challenge took place November 3-5 and saw the top 10 teams from across the Apache Brigade compete in mentally and physically demanding events to determine which top two teams would go on to represent their brigade at the Sandhurst Military Skills Competition held at West Point in April 2024. | U.S. Army photo by Sarah Windmueller

    Date Taken: 11.04.2023
    Date Posted: 12.21.2023 11:43
    Photo ID: 8177948
    VIRIN: 231104-A-PG511-1079
    Location: CAMP GRUBER, OK, US
    This work, 5th Brigade Army ROTC Ranger Challenge | 2023 [Image 4 of 4], by Sarah Windmueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

