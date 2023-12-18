NATO Spanish Patriot Unit holds change of command at Incirlik Air Base with partners

NATO partners from Spain, Türkiye, U.S., Czech Republic, and Poland stand shoulder to shoulder for a Spanish Patriot Unit change of command ceremony Dec. 20, 2023, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye. The Chief of Training and Exercises Branch in the Spanish Joint Operations Command, Col. Juan Eugenio Moreno Jimenez on behalf of the Lieutenant General Chief of the Joint Operations Command of Spain, welcomed Lt. Col. Alejandro Fresno Calvo as the new commander to the Spanish Patriot Contingent Operation NATO Support to Türkiye. NATO service members serve as the bedrock of trans-Atlantic security and serve as the bulwark of shared values of democracy, individual liberty, and the rule of law. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft)

