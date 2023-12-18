Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NATO Spanish Patriot Unit holds change of command at Incirlik Air Base with partners [Image 3 of 9]

    NATO Spanish Patriot Unit holds change of command at Incirlik Air Base with partners

    ADANA, 1, TURKEY

    12.20.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    NATO partners from Spain, Türkiye, U.S., Czech Republic, and Poland stand shoulder to shoulder for a Spanish Patriot Unit change of command ceremony Dec. 20, 2023, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye. The Chief of Training and Exercises Branch in the Spanish Joint Operations Command, Col Juan Eugenio Moreno Jimenez on behalf of the Lieutenant General Chief of the Joint Operations Command of Spain, welcomed Lt. Col. Alejandro Fresno Calvo as the new commander to the Spanish Patriot Contingent Operation NATO Support to Türkiye. NATO service members serve as the bedrock of trans-Atlantic security and serve as the bulwark of shared values of democracy, individual liberty, and the rule of law. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.2023
    Date Posted: 12.21.2023 05:43
    Photo ID: 8177472
    VIRIN: 231220-F-YW474-1027
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 10.69 MB
    Location: ADANA, 1, TR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    NATO
    Turkey
    Incirlik Air Base
    partnership
    Spanish military
    39th Air Base Wing

