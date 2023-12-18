Aviation Change of Command Program Booklet

Program booklet of the Change Of Command Ceremony, produced for the Aviation Battalion on Camp Zama Japan.

The Change of Command Ceremony was held in the helicopter hangar on Camp Zama and relinquished the command of Lieutenant Colonel Courtney L. Kiluk and

welcomed in the new command of Lieutenant Colonel Nicklaus C. Franck to the battalion on the 7th of September 2023.

(U.S. Army graphic by Derek Mayhew.)

