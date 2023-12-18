Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Aviation Change of Command Program Booklet [Image 2 of 2]

    Aviation Change of Command Program Booklet

    JAPAN

    08.06.2023

    Photo by Derek Mayhew 

    Visual Information Division, Camp Zama, Japan

    Program booklet of the Change Of Command Ceremony, produced for the Aviation Battalion on Camp Zama Japan.
    The Change of Command Ceremony was held in the helicopter hangar on Camp Zama and relinquished the command of Lieutenant Colonel Courtney L. Kiluk and
    welcomed in the new command of Lieutenant Colonel Nicklaus C. Franck to the battalion on the 7th of September 2023.
    (U.S. Army graphic by Derek Mayhew.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2023
    Date Posted: 12.21.2023 00:56
    Photo ID: 8177390
    VIRIN: 230807-A-YV383-1002
    Resolution: 1286x1000
    Size: 0 B
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aviation Change of Command Program Booklet [Image 2 of 2], by Derek Mayhew, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    78th Crane &quot;Tsuru&quot; HHC, USAABJ Unit Logo Design
    Aviation Change of Command Program Booklet

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    logo
    USA
    aviation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT