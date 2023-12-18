Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    78th Crane "Tsuru" HHC, USAABJ Unit Logo Design [Image 1 of 2]

    78th Crane &quot;Tsuru&quot; HHC, USAABJ Unit Logo Design

    JAPAN

    05.19.2023

    Photo by Derek Mayhew 

    Visual Information Division, Camp Zama, Japan

    78th HHC, USAABJ Unit logo design incorporating a vivid depiction of a Japanese "Tsuru" Crane.
    (U.S. Army graphic by Derek Mayhew.)

    Date Posted: 12.21.2023 00:56
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 78th Crane "Tsuru" HHC, USAABJ Unit Logo Design [Image 2 of 2], by Derek Mayhew, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    logo
    USA
    aviation
    Logo Design

