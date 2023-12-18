Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    36 WSA participates in farm to family program [Image 5 of 6]

    36 WSA participates in farm to family program

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    12.19.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Lauren Clevenger 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Lachae’ Brown, 36th Wing occupational safety non commissioned officer in charge, volunteers at a farm to family program in Hagatna, Guam, Dec. 19, 2023. This program collaborates with local farmers by receiving fresh produce donations and efficiently distributing them to families in need. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Clevenger)

    Date Taken: 12.19.2023
    Date Posted: 12.20.2023 22:57
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    This work, 36 WSA participates in farm to family program [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Lauren Clevenger, identified by DVIDS

    volunteer
    Guam
    Andersen AFB
    WSA
    Sister Village Sister Squadron

