U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ruben Francis, 36th Comptroller Squadron financial operations technician, volunteers at a farm to family program in Hagatna, Guam, Dec. 19, 2023.This program collaborates with local farmers by receiving fresh produce donations and efficiently distributing them to families in need. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Clevenger)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.19.2023 Date Posted: 12.20.2023 22:57 Photo ID: 8177354 VIRIN: 231219-F-NI202-1014 Resolution: 5660x3740 Size: 1.55 MB Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 36 WSA participates in farm to family program [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Lauren Clevenger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.