Airmen support Guam’s 3rd Annual Wreaths Across America ceremony

Junior reserve officer training corps members stand behind placed wreaths during the Wreaths Across America ceremony at the Guam Veterans Cemetery, Guam, Dec. 16, 2023. The Wreaths Across America program allows families to honor and remember the sacrifices of our military Veterans by placing wreaths on their graves during the holiday season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Perkins)

