    Airmen support Guam’s 3rd Annual Wreaths Across America ceremony [Image 3 of 5]

    Airmen support Guam’s 3rd Annual Wreaths Across America ceremony

    PITI, GUAM

    12.16.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Perkins 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    Junior reserve officer training corps members stand behind placed wreaths during the Wreaths Across America ceremony at the Guam Veterans Cemetery, Guam, Dec. 16, 2023. The Wreaths Across America program allows families to honor and remember the sacrifices of our military Veterans by placing wreaths on their graves during the holiday season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Perkins)

    Date Taken: 12.16.2023
    Date Posted: 12.20.2023 20:40
    Photo ID: 8177307
    VIRIN: 231218-F-VS136-1093
    Resolution: 4617x2890
    Size: 1.86 MB
    Location: PITI, GU
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen support Guam’s 3rd Annual Wreaths Across America ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Spencer Perkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Guam
    Wreaths Across America
    Andersen AFB
    community engagement
    36 Wing

