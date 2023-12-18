U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Thomas Palenske, 36th Wing commander, Chief Master Sgt. Nicholas Taylor, 36th Wing command chief, and a member of the junior reserve officer training corps salute a wreath during the Wreaths Across America ceremony at the Guam Veterans Cemetery, Guam, Dec. 16, 2023. The Wreaths Across America program allows families to honor and remember the sacrifices of our military Veterans by placing wreaths on their graves during the holiday season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Perkins)

Date Taken: 12.16.2023
Location: PITI, GU
This work, Airmen support Guam's 3rd Annual Wreaths Across America ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Spencer Perkins