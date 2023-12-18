Six months ahead of schedule: Final tanker departs JBPHH with last usable fuel from Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility

The final merchant tanker to receive fuel from the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF), Yosemite Trader, departs Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Dec. 20, 2023. The tanker departed with approximately 5 million gallons of usable fuel from the RHBFSF to Subic Bay, Philippines. Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) is in the fifth and final phase of its defueling plan. JTF-RH now shifts focus to prepare for the safe removal of the majority of residual fuel, fuel in the pipelines that can’t be drained by gravity, approximately 60,000 gallons. This will begin mid-January, pending regulatory approval. JTF-RH is committed to working with regulators and government stakeholders to ensure Red Hill is defueled safely, expeditiously, and in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier)

