Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Six months ahead of schedule: Final tanker departs JBPHH with last usable fuel from Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility [Image 1 of 4]

    Six months ahead of schedule: Final tanker departs JBPHH with last usable fuel from Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility

    JOINT BASE PEAL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2023

    Photo by Spc. Johanna Pullum 

    Joint Task Force Red Hill

    The final merchant tanker to receive fuel from the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF), Yosemite Trader, departs Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Dec. 20, 2023. The tanker departed with approximately 5 million gallons of usable fuel from the RHBFSF to Subic Bay, Philippines. Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) is in the fifth and final phase of its defueling plan. JTF-RH now shifts focus to prepare for the safe removal of the majority of residual fuel, fuel in the pipelines that can’t be drained by gravity, approximately 60,000 gallons. This will begin mid-January, pending regulatory approval. JTF-RH is committed to working with regulators and government stakeholders to ensure Red Hill is defueled safely, expeditiously, and in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Spc. Johanna Pullum)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.2023
    Date Posted: 12.20.2023 18:19
    Photo ID: 8177231
    VIRIN: 231220-A-NT260-1012
    Resolution: 5023x2825
    Size: 2.48 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEAL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Six months ahead of schedule: Final tanker departs JBPHH with last usable fuel from Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Johanna Pullum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Six months ahead of schedule: Final tanker departs JBPHH with last usable fuel from Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility
    Six months ahead of schedule: Final tanker departs JBPHH with last usable fuel from Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility
    Six months ahead of schedule: Final tanker departs JBPHH with last usable fuel from Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility
    Six months ahead of schedule: Final tanker departs JBPHH with last usable fuel from Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Joint Task Force- Red Hill
    JTF-RH

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT