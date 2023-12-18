Squadron-wide CBRN training builds readiness

Airman 1st Class Karlie Hicks, 319th Civil Engineering Squadron Emergency Management apprentice, explains to 319th AMXS Airmen the process for coordinating different detected hazards as part of CBRN training at Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota, Nov. 27, 2023. Airmen must be able to quickly deduce what chemical or biohazard they’re facing and communicate it clearly to their command so they may devise the necessary steps to contain or neutralize the hazard. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anthony Nunez-Pellicer)

