Airmen from the 319th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron perform an M8 detector paper test as part of the chemical, biomedical, radiological and nuclear training course at Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota, Nov. 27, 2023. M8 detector paper detects the presence of nerve agents and blister agents in liquid form. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anthony Nunez-Pellicer)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2014
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2023 15:41
|Photo ID:
|8176949
|VIRIN:
|140124-F-SQ068-1437
|Resolution:
|1920x1484
|Size:
|389.72 KB
|Location:
|GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Squadron-wide CBRN training builds readiness [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Anthony Nunez-Pellicer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Squadron-wide CBRN training builds readiness
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT