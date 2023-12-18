Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Squadron-wide CBRN training builds readiness [Image 7 of 8]

    Squadron-wide CBRN training builds readiness

    GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2014

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Anthony Nunez-Pellicer 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 319th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron perform an M8 detector paper test as part of the chemical, biomedical, radiological and nuclear training course at Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota, Nov. 27, 2023. M8 detector paper detects the presence of nerve agents and blister agents in liquid form. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anthony Nunez-Pellicer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2014
    Date Posted: 12.20.2023 15:41
    Photo ID: 8176949
    VIRIN: 140124-F-SQ068-1437
    Resolution: 1920x1484
    Size: 389.72 KB
    Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Squadron-wide CBRN training builds readiness [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Anthony Nunez-Pellicer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Squadron-wide CBRN training builds readiness
    Squadron-wide CBRN training builds readiness
    Squadron-wide CBRN training builds readiness
    Squadron-wide CBRN training builds readiness
    Squadron-wide CBRN training builds readiness
    Squadron-wide CBRN training builds readiness
    Squadron-wide CBRN training builds readiness
    Squadron-wide CBRN training builds readiness

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Squadron-wide CBRN training builds readiness

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CBRN
    Grand Forks

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT