"Pilot for a Day," Jeremiah Hawkins, visits 459th ARW

"Pilot for a Day," Jeremiah Hawkins, is surrounded by his family and members of the 459th ARW to pose for a group photo after getting a tour of the Air Force's KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft. The stop at the 459th was part of a base tour arranged by a local non-profit foundation that organizes and funds "Pilot for a Day" events for children with serious medical conditions. (Air Force Photo by Lt. Col. Timothy Smith)

