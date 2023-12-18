Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    "Pilot for a Day," Jeremiah Hawkins, visits 459th ARW

    &quot;Pilot for a Day&quot; Jeremiah Hawkins visits 459th ARW

    Photo By Lt. Col. Timothy Smith | "Pilot for a Day," Jeremiah Hawkins, is surrounded by his family and members of the...... read more read more

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2023

    Story by Lt. Col. Timothy Smith 

    459th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    The 459th Air Refueling Wing was happy to welcome Pilot-for-a-day, Jeremiah Hawkins. The 13 year-old is being treated to a base tour and the 459th was one of his stops. The 459th showed Jeremiah its KC-135R Stratotanker aircraft and even allowed him to take the pilot's seat. Jeremiah will continue his base tour and visit units at the DC Air National Guard and the active duty units of Joint Base Andrews to include visits to 1st Helicopter Squadron, the JBA Fire Dept. and more! Jeremiah's visit was arranged by a local non-profit foundation that organizes and funds the "Pilot for a Day" events for children with serious medical conditions.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.2023
    Date Posted: 12.20.2023 13:58
    Story ID: 460482
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, "Pilot for a Day," Jeremiah Hawkins, visits 459th ARW, by Lt. Col. Timothy Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    &quot;Pilot for a Day&quot; Jeremiah Hawkins visits 459th ARW
    &quot;Pilot for a Day&quot; Jeremiah Hawkins visits 459th ARW
    &quot;Pilot for a Day&quot; Jeremiah Hawkins visits 459th ARW

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #459arw
    #459thairrefuelingwing
    #459tharw

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT