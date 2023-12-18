"Pilot for a Day," Jeremiah Hawkins, visits 459th ARW

The 459th Air Refueling Wing was happy to welcome Pilot-for-a-day, Jeremiah Hawkins. The 13 year-old is being treated to a base tour and the 459th was one of his stops. The 459th showed Jeremiah its KC-135R Stratotanker aircraft and even allowed him to take the pilot's seat. Jeremiah will continue his base tour and visit units at the DC Air National Guard and the active duty units of Joint Base Andrews to include visits to 1st Helicopter Squadron, the JBA Fire Dept. and more! Jeremiah's visit was arranged by a local non-profit foundation that organizes and funds the "Pilot for a Day" events for children with serious medical conditions.
Date Taken:
|12.20.2023
Date Posted:
|12.20.2023 13:58
Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US
