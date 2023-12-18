NH National Guard recognizes year's top performers at annual awards ceremony and birthday celebration

From left, Heather Smith shows off a Certificate of Commendation presented by Warren Perry, New Hampshire National Guard deputy adjutant general, and N.H. Adjutant Gen. David Mikolaities at the annual awards ceremony and birthday celebration Dec. 13, 2023, at the Edward Cross Training Complex in Pembroke, N.H. Smith was recognized as the year’s top grants program coordinator in the state employee category. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston)

Date Taken: 12.13.2023 Location: PEMBROKE, NH, US