Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NH National Guard recognizes year's top performers at annual awards ceremony and birthday celebration [Image 4 of 5]

    NH National Guard recognizes year's top performers at annual awards ceremony and birthday celebration

    PEMBROKE, NH, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston 

    Joint Force Headquarters - New Hampshire National Guard

    From left, Heather Smith shows off a Certificate of Commendation presented by Warren Perry, New Hampshire National Guard deputy adjutant general, and N.H. Adjutant Gen. David Mikolaities at the annual awards ceremony and birthday celebration Dec. 13, 2023, at the Edward Cross Training Complex in Pembroke, N.H. Smith was recognized as the year’s top grants program coordinator in the state employee category. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2023
    Date Posted: 12.20.2023 13:47
    Photo ID: 8176817
    VIRIN: 231213-Z-HA185-1135
    Resolution: 2125x2975
    Size: 733.66 KB
    Location: PEMBROKE, NH, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NH National Guard recognizes year's top performers at annual awards ceremony and birthday celebration [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Charles Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NH National Guard recognizes year's top performers at annual awards ceremony and birthday celebration
    NH National Guard recognizes year's top performers at annual awards ceremony and birthday celebration
    NH National Guard recognizes year's top performers at annual awards ceremony and birthday celebration
    NH National Guard recognizes year's top performers at annual awards ceremony and birthday celebration
    NH National Guard recognizes year's top performers at annual awards ceremony and birthday celebration

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NH National Guard recognizes year's top performers at annual awards ceremony and birthday celebration

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Smith
    Johnston
    Perry
    NationalGuard
    NHNationalGuard
    Mikolaities

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT