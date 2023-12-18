NH National Guard recognizes year's top performers at annual awards ceremony and birthday celebration

The New Hampshire National Guard held its 387th birthday celebration and annual awards ceremony Dec. 13, 2023, at the Edward Cross Training Complex in Pembroke, N.H.



The youngest and oldest Guardsmen in attendance, Airman 1st Class Keegan Werner of the 157th Air Refueling Wing and Col. James Kelly of Joint Force Headquarters, joined Maj. Gen. David Mikolaities, NHNG adjutant general, for a traditional cake cutting.



“When you look back at the year in review, it is truly amazing what a small state can do,” Mikolaities said. “And it’s all about the people. It’s about all of you.”



The NHNG recognized top military and civilian performers for 2023.



For the N.H. Army Guard:



Soldier of the Year: Spc. Brendan Tuttle

Noncommissioned Officer of the Year: Staff Sgt. Davis Jollimore

Recruiting Rookie of the Year: Staff Sgt. Isabella Igoe

Recruiting Expert of the Year: Sgt. 1st Class Robin Rojek

Production Recruiter of the Year: Staff Sgt. Steven Pierce

TAG Match Grand Champion: Capt. Robert Matzelle

TAG Match Novice Champion: Pfc. Eddy Louis

Top Army Combat Fitness Test Score (Female): Spc. Nicole Skare

Top Army Combat Fitness Test Score (Male): Capt. Matzelle

Company Grade Officer of the Year: Capt. Jennifer Dumark



For the N.H. Air Guard:



Airman of the Year: Airman 1st Class Abby Stroup

Noncommissioned Officer of the Year: Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson

Senior NCO of the Year: Master Sgt. Joh Fiorentino

First Sergeant of the Year: Master Sgt. Lauren Diogo

Company Grade Officer of the Year: 1st Lt. Jason Churches

Spirit of Hope Award: Staff Sgt. Nathan Willard

Honor Guard Member of the Year: Senior Airman Andrew Aquino

Title 5 Employee of the Year: Steven Cusack



For State Employees:



Anti-Terrorism Program Manager of the Year: David Beecher

Real Property Specialist of the Year: Robert Mora

Building Grounds Utility of the Year: Lea Souther

Accountant of the Year: Nancy Gauthier

Directorate of Information Management of the Year: Erin Zayac

Human Resources Technician of the Year: Cheri Fitzgerald

Grants Program Coordinator of the Year: Heather Smith



In the spirit of “The Twelve Days of Christmas,” Mikolaities highlighted the top 12 organizational achievements of the year beginning with the new athletic field at the Edward Cross Training Complex and ending with Army and Air deployments in support of combat operations in the Middle East and at the southern border.

