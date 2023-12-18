Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NH National Guard recognizes year's top performers at annual awards ceremony and birthday celebration

    From left, Maj. Gen. David Mikolaities, New Hampshire National Guard adjutant general,

    PEMBROKE, NH, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2023

    Story by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston 

    Joint Force Headquarters - New Hampshire National Guard

    The New Hampshire National Guard held its 387th birthday celebration and annual awards ceremony Dec. 13, 2023, at the Edward Cross Training Complex in Pembroke, N.H.

    The youngest and oldest Guardsmen in attendance, Airman 1st Class Keegan Werner of the 157th Air Refueling Wing and Col. James Kelly of Joint Force Headquarters, joined Maj. Gen. David Mikolaities, NHNG adjutant general, for a traditional cake cutting.

    “When you look back at the year in review, it is truly amazing what a small state can do,” Mikolaities said. “And it’s all about the people. It’s about all of you.”

    The NHNG recognized top military and civilian performers for 2023.

    For the N.H. Army Guard:

    Soldier of the Year: Spc. Brendan Tuttle
    Noncommissioned Officer of the Year: Staff Sgt. Davis Jollimore
    Recruiting Rookie of the Year: Staff Sgt. Isabella Igoe
    Recruiting Expert of the Year: Sgt. 1st Class Robin Rojek
    Production Recruiter of the Year: Staff Sgt. Steven Pierce
    TAG Match Grand Champion: Capt. Robert Matzelle
    TAG Match Novice Champion: Pfc. Eddy Louis
    Top Army Combat Fitness Test Score (Female): Spc. Nicole Skare
    Top Army Combat Fitness Test Score (Male): Capt. Matzelle
    Company Grade Officer of the Year: Capt. Jennifer Dumark

    For the N.H. Air Guard:

    Airman of the Year: Airman 1st Class Abby Stroup
    Noncommissioned Officer of the Year: Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson
    Senior NCO of the Year: Master Sgt. Joh Fiorentino
    First Sergeant of the Year: Master Sgt. Lauren Diogo
    Company Grade Officer of the Year: 1st Lt. Jason Churches
    Spirit of Hope Award: Staff Sgt. Nathan Willard
    Honor Guard Member of the Year: Senior Airman Andrew Aquino
    Title 5 Employee of the Year: Steven Cusack

    For State Employees:

    Anti-Terrorism Program Manager of the Year: David Beecher
    Real Property Specialist of the Year: Robert Mora
    Building Grounds Utility of the Year: Lea Souther
    Accountant of the Year: Nancy Gauthier
    Directorate of Information Management of the Year: Erin Zayac
    Human Resources Technician of the Year: Cheri Fitzgerald
    Grants Program Coordinator of the Year: Heather Smith

    In the spirit of “The Twelve Days of Christmas,” Mikolaities highlighted the top 12 organizational achievements of the year beginning with the new athletic field at the Edward Cross Training Complex and ending with Army and Air deployments in support of combat operations in the Middle East and at the southern border.

