Eric Roth, briefs Rear Adm. Brad Andros, commander, Navy Expeditionary Combat Command, on the Expeditionary Deployable Node (EDN) and Expeditionary Tactical Assault Kit (E-TAK) during a capabilities demonstration onboard Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story on Dec. 7. EDN and ETAK are designed to support expeditionary communications in battlefield operations at the tactical level. This equipment refines and advances the Navy explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) community's ability to conduct command and control and more easily pass a wide range of data to expand mission capability. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Shanice McNulty)

