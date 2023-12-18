Capt. Ian Brown, Navy Expeditionary Combat Command’s Assistant Chief of Staff for Communications, briefs Rear Adm. Brad Andros, commander, Navy Expeditionary Combat Command, on the Expeditionary Deployable Node (EDN) during a capabilities demonstration at Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 12 onboard Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story Dec. 7. EDN is designed to support expeditionary communications in battlefield operations at the tactical level. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Shanice McNulty)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.07.2023 Date Posted: 12.20.2023 11:06 Photo ID: 8176579 VIRIN: 231207-N-GG396-1017 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.35 MB Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Expeditionary Deployable Node [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Shanice McNulty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.