Capt. Ian Brown, Navy Expeditionary Combat Command’s Assistant Chief of Staff for Communications, briefs Rear Adm. Brad Andros, commander, Navy Expeditionary Combat Command, on the Expeditionary Deployable Node (EDN) during a capabilities demonstration at Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 12 onboard Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story Dec. 7. EDN is designed to support expeditionary communications in battlefield operations at the tactical level. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Shanice McNulty)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2023 11:06
|Photo ID:
|8176579
|VIRIN:
|231207-N-GG396-1017
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.35 MB
|Location:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Expeditionary Deployable Node [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Shanice McNulty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
