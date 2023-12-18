Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Shanice McNulty 

    Navy Expeditionary Combat Command

    Capt. Ian Brown, Navy Expeditionary Combat Command’s Assistant Chief of Staff for Communications, briefs Rear Adm. Brad Andros, commander, Navy Expeditionary Combat Command, on the Expeditionary Deployable Node (EDN) during a capabilities demonstration at Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 12 onboard Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story Dec. 7. EDN is designed to support expeditionary communications in battlefield operations at the tactical level. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Shanice McNulty)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2023
    VIRIN: 231207-N-GG396-1017
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Expeditionary Deployable Node [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Shanice McNulty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

