Command Sgt. Maj. Veronica Knapp, Joint Task Force - National Capital Region and U.S. Army Military District of Washington, receives a tour and capabilities brief encompassing Army and Air components, and joint operations within the District of Columbia National Guard, Dec. 19, 2023. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.19.2023 Date Posted: 12.20.2023 09:13 Photo ID: 8176301 VIRIN: 231219-F-PL327-3287 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 3.07 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JTF-NCR CSM learns D.C. National Guard capabilities [Image 13 of 13], by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.