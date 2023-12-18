Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JTF-NCR CSM learns D.C. National Guard capabilities [Image 13 of 13]

    JTF-NCR CSM learns D.C. National Guard capabilities

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    Command Sgt. Maj. Veronica Knapp, Joint Task Force - National Capital Region and U.S. Army Military District of Washington, receives a tour and capabilities brief encompassing Army and Air components, and joint operations within the District of Columbia National Guard, Dec. 19, 2023. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2023
    Date Posted: 12.20.2023 09:13
    Photo ID: 8176301
    VIRIN: 231219-F-PL327-3287
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.07 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JTF-NCR CSM learns D.C. National Guard capabilities [Image 13 of 13], by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JTF-NCR CSM learns D.C. National Guard capabilities
    JTF-NCR CSM learns D.C. National Guard capabilities
    JTF-NCR CSM learns D.C. National Guard capabilities
    JTF-NCR CSM learns D.C. National Guard capabilities
    JTF-NCR CSM learns D.C. National Guard capabilities
    JTF-NCR CSM learns D.C. National Guard capabilities
    JTF-NCR CSM learns D.C. National Guard capabilities
    JTF-NCR CSM learns D.C. National Guard capabilities
    JTF-NCR CSM learns D.C. National Guard capabilities
    JTF-NCR CSM learns D.C. National Guard capabilities
    JTF-NCR CSM learns D.C. National Guard capabilities
    JTF-NCR CSM learns D.C. National Guard capabilities
    JTF-NCR CSM learns D.C. National Guard capabilities

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    capabilities
    mission
    DCNG
    D.C. National Guard
    JTF-NCR
    Capital Guardians

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT