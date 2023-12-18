MANAMA, Bahrain (Dec. 17, 2023) Personnel aboard the U.S. Navy Avenger-class mine countermeasures ship USS Devastator (MCM 6) make preparations to depart Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain for sea trials, Dec. 17. NSA Bahrain enables the forward operations and responsiveness of U.S. and allied forces in support of Navy Region Europe, Africa, Southwest Asia's mission to provide services to the fleet, warfighter and family. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class MacAdam Kane Weissman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.17.2023 Date Posted: 12.20.2023 08:11 Photo ID: 8176256 VIRIN: 231217-N-AC117-1101 Resolution: 4809x2705 Size: 0 B Location: BH Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Devastator completes 7-month maintenance period 18 days early [Image 1799 of 1799], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.