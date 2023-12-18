USS Devastator completes 7-month maintenance period 18 days early

Courtesy Photo | MANAMA, Bahrain (Dec. 17, 2023) U.S. Navy Avenger-class mine countermeasures ship USS...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | MANAMA, Bahrain (Dec. 17, 2023) U.S. Navy Avenger-class mine countermeasures ship USS Devastator (MCM 6) departs Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain for sea trials, Dec. 17. NSA Bahrain enables the forward operations and responsiveness of U.S. and allied forces in support of Navy Region Europe, Africa, Southwest Asia's mission to provide services to the fleet, warfighter and family. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class MacAdam Kane Weissman) see less | View Image Page

MANAMA, Bahrain – Forward Deployed Regional Maintenance Center (FDRMC) Detachment Bahrain completed the docking selected restricted availability (DSRA) for Avenger-class mine countermeasures ship USS Devastator (MCM 6) 18 days early on Dec. 18, 2023. Devastator is forward deployed to U.S. 5th Fleet to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region.



“The FDRMC Bahrain team worked tireless with our industry partner and ship’s force to execute an early completion on USS Devastator” said Capt. Brian Karosich, FDRMC commanding officer. “With the ship back to the fleet more than two weeks early, it can return to national tasking and other operations alongside our Allies and partners, fully mission-ready for whatever is required.”



DSRAs are routine, planned maintenance periods providing necessary repairs, maintenance and modernization for the ship to operate at full technical capacity and mission capability. The DSRA required extensive planning and proactive project management to execute significant work on propulsion systems, electrical systems and structural areas as well as hull inspection and preservation on the 33-year-old wooden-hulled ship.



Completing significant depot-level maintenance like DSRAs early in a forward-deployed environment occurs only due to successful partnerships with the ship’s crew and industry partners. The technical expertise and maintenance workforce at Bahrain Ship Repairing and Engineering Company provided robust support with significant capability including docking the ship safely and partnering with FDRMC and the ship’s crew on fire safety and prevention. The combined team executed the 7-month DSRA successfully, completing all key events on time or early.



FDRMC provides emergent, intermediate and depot-level maintenance and modernization for transient and Forward Deployed Naval Forces in U.S. Fifth and Sixth Fleets through fleet technical assistance, voyage repair, contract management oversight, assessments, and diving and salvage.