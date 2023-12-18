FDRMC Detachment Rota Conducts Change of Charge

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain – Capt. Paul Murch receives the Meritorious Service Medal presented by Capt. Brian Karosich, Forward Deployed Regional Maintenance Center Commanding Officer, during a change of charge ceremony for FDRMC Detachment Rota where Cmdr. Gregory DeJute relieved Murch as officer in charge of FDRMC Detachment Rota on Dec. 15, 2023.

