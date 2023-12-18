FDRMC Detachment Rota Conducts Change of Charge

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain – Cmdr. Greg DeJute relieves Capt. Paul Murch as officer in charge of Forward Deployed Regional Maintenance Center Detachment Rota with Capt. Brian Karosich, FDRMC Commanding Officer, presiding during a change of charge ceremony on Dec. 15, 2023.
