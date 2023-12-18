Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Polish Navy Rear Admiral Jaworski visits 39 ABW [Image 2 of 2]

    Polish Navy Rear Admiral Jaworski visits 39 ABW

    ADANA, 1, TURKEY

    12.20.1494

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Polish Navy Rear Adm. Krzysztof Jaworski, commander of the Maritime Component Command (middle left), speaks with U.S. Air Force Col. Robert Schoeneberg, 39th Air Base Wing deputy commander, during an installation visit Dec. 14, 2023, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye. The Polish Military Contingent stationed at the largest Turkish military installation supports regional defense and deterrence operations alongside allies and partners throughout NATO’s southern flank.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.1494
    Date Posted: 12.20.2023 02:08
    Photo ID: 8176107
    VIRIN: 231214-F-YW474-1029
    Resolution: 4855x3237
    Size: 8.69 MB
    Location: ADANA, 1, TR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Polish Navy Rear Admiral Jaworski visits 39 ABW [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Peter Reft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Polish Navy Rear Admiral Jaworski visits 39 ABW
    Polish Navy Rear Admiral Jaworski visits 39 ABW

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Turkey
    Incirlik Air Base
    39th Air Base Wing
    Polish Military Contingent

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT