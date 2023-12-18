Polish Navy Rear Adm. Krzysztof Jaworski, commander of the Maritime Component Command (middle left), speaks with U.S. Air Force Col. Robert Schoeneberg, 39th Air Base Wing deputy commander, during an installation visit Dec. 14, 2023, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye. The Polish Military Contingent stationed at the largest Turkish military installation supports regional defense and deterrence operations alongside allies and partners throughout NATO’s southern flank.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.20.1494 Date Posted: 12.20.2023 02:08 Photo ID: 8176107 VIRIN: 231214-F-YW474-1029 Resolution: 4855x3237 Size: 8.69 MB Location: ADANA, 1, TR Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Polish Navy Rear Admiral Jaworski visits 39 ABW [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Peter Reft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.