Polish Navy Rear Admiral Jaworski visits 39 ABW

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Helms, 39th Air Wing command chief, and Col. Robert Schoeneberg, 39th ABW deputy commander, greet Polish Navy Rear Adm. Krzysztof Jaworski, commander of the Maritime Component Command, at the 39th ABW headquarters building Dec. 14, 2023, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye. As one of the NATO partners stationed at the largest Turkish military installation, the Polish Military Contingent performs patrol flights in support of the NATO Naval Forces Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft)

