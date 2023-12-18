Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Polish Navy Rear Admiral Jaworski visits 39 ABW [Image 1 of 2]

    Polish Navy Rear Admiral Jaworski visits 39 ABW

    ADANA, 1, TURKEY

    12.20.1342

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Helms, 39th Air Wing command chief, and Col. Robert Schoeneberg, 39th ABW deputy commander, greet Polish Navy Rear Adm. Krzysztof Jaworski, commander of the Maritime Component Command, at the 39th ABW headquarters building Dec. 14, 2023, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye. As one of the NATO partners stationed at the largest Turkish military installation, the Polish Military Contingent performs patrol flights in support of the NATO Naval Forces Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.1342
    Date Posted: 12.20.2023 02:08
    Photo ID: 8176106
    VIRIN: 231214-F-YW474-1020
    Resolution: 4412x2941
    Size: 6.32 MB
    Location: ADANA, 1, TR
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Polish Navy Rear Admiral Jaworski visits 39 ABW [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Peter Reft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Polish Navy Rear Admiral Jaworski visits 39 ABW
    Polish Navy Rear Admiral Jaworski visits 39 ABW

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Turkey
    Incirlik Air Base
    39th Air Base Wing
    Polish Military Contingent

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT