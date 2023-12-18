Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    9/11 Remembrance Ceremony Aboard the USS Battleship Missouri Memorial 2023 [Image 1 of 2]

    9/11 Remembrance Ceremony Aboard the USS Battleship Missouri Memorial 2023

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Chris Williamson 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element Detachment Hawaii

    PEARL HARBOR (Sept. 11, 2023) The sun begins to rise above the Battleship Missouri Memorial during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony on Ford Island in Pearl Harbor, Sept. 11, 2023. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2023
    Date Posted: 12.20.2023 01:41
    Photo ID: 8176089
    VIRIN: 230911-N-JH293-1003
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 979.03 KB
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony Aboard the USS Battleship Missouri Memorial 2023 [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Chris Williamson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pearl Harbor
    USS Missouri
    9/11
    remembrance
    U.S. flag
    Hawaii

