PEARL HARBOR (Sept. 11, 2023) The sun begins to rise above the Battleship Missouri Memorial during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony on Ford Island in Pearl Harbor, Sept. 11, 2023. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2023 01:41
|Photo ID:
|8176089
|VIRIN:
|230911-N-JH293-1003
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|979.03 KB
|Location:
|PEARL HARBOR, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony Aboard the USS Battleship Missouri Memorial 2023 [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Chris Williamson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
