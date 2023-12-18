9/11 Remembrance Ceremony Aboard the USS Battleship Missouri Memorial 2023

PEARL HARBOR (Sept. 11, 2023) Honor guard Sailors carry U.S. flags during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony aboard the USS Battleship Missouri Memorial on Ford Island in Pearl Harbor, Sept. 11, 2023. The flags were gifted from various commands across the Pearl Harbor waterfront and were flown for 24 hours leading up to the ceremony, representing the spirit of our nation's resilience. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson)

