PHILIPPINE SEA—Military Sealift Command (MSC) dry cargo ship USNS Matthew Perry (T-AKE 9) connects fuel lines with MSC chartered ship motor tanker Badlands Trader during a consolidated cargo replenishment operation in the vicinity of Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 15. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2023 19:47
|Photo ID:
|8175906
|VIRIN:
|231218-N-IX266-1003
|Resolution:
|2001x1334
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
MSC Ships Hone Logistics Skills in Consolidated UNREP
