MSC Ships Hone Logistics Skills in Consolidated UNREP

PHILIPPINE SEA—Military Sealift Command (MSC) dry cargo ship USNS Matthew Perry (T-AKE 9) conducted a consolidated cargo replenishment (CONSOL) at sea with the MSC chartered ship motor tanker Badlands Trader in the vicinity of Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 15.



During the CONSOL, Matthew Perry received about 335 thousand gallons of JP5 aviation fuel (7,300 barrels) that will eventually be transferred to Navy combat logistics force (CLF) ships in the Indo-Pacific area of operations.



These CLF ships are then used to provide logistics to U.S. combatant ships, and partners and allies in the region during underway replenishment (UNREP) operations.



“Naval forces rely on their ability to project power across vast distances. Refueling at sea becomes an indispensable tool in maintaining this force projection capability,” said Commodore of MSC Far East Capt. Robert R. Williams. “It allows U.S. 7th Fleet to stay engaged and responsive in the Indo-Pacific region, ensuring a continuous and formidable presence in a free and open Indo-Pacific region.”



Badlands Trader is one of a few commercial oil tankers that has been chartered and outfitted to pump fuel to CLFs at sea, which allows the CLF ships to stay closer to the fleet.



Typically, CLF ships are required to return to shore to a supply depot to resupply. CONSOL capability is when a specially outfitted MSC-controlled tanker conducts UNREP operations, transferring cargo to CLF ships at sea.



A CONSOL is a cost-effective measure compared to ships returning to port. It saves valuable time and resources by eliminating the need for vessels to navigate back to harbor, refuel, and then return to their designated areas of operation.



Providing fuel to CLF ships means those CLFs don’t have to return to a defense fuel support point to refuel. It allows fleets to swiftly adapt to changing circumstances, altering courses or redirecting forces without the constraints of limited fuel supplies. This flexibility significantly amplifies the Navy's operational agility and overall readiness.



“By refueling while underway, naval vessels can extend their operational range and duration, thereby expanding their reach far beyond what would be possible with their onboard fuel capacities alone,” said William A. Andrews, marine transportation specialist, MSC Far East. “This extended range becomes particularly invaluable in scenarios where the proximity of friendly ports is limited or during prolonged missions far from logistical support.”



Although MSC conducts hundreds of UNREPs a year, these events come with risks. To maintain proficiency and enhance interoperability, MSC conducts these CONSOL evolutions at least once every quarter.



“With a CONSOL there’s considerable risk and everyone has to know their place and exactly what they’re doing,” said Andrews. “The two ships are about 50-60 meters away from each other, which is very close. By conducting these operations regularly, we can focus on safety while increasing our expertise.”



Commander, Task Force 73, in coordination with MSC Far East, refuels and resupplies deployed naval forces, along with regional allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific.



MSC Far East ensures approximately 50 ships in the Indo-Pacific Region are manned, trained, and equipped to deliver essential supplies, fuel, cargo, and equipment to warfighters, both at sea and on shore. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.19.2023 Date Posted: 12.19.2023 19:48 Story ID: 460397 Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 50 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MSC Ships Hone Logistics Skills in Consolidated UNREP, by Grady Fontana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.