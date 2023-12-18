734 AMS volunteers give back to the community

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christian Love, 734th Air Mobility Squadron commander support staff noncommissioned officer in charge, waits to give food to a local family at a volunteer event in Dededo, Guam, December 15, 2023. The 734 AMS volunteered to help Dededo as part of the Sister Village Sister Squadron program. They collected food, toiletry, and lifesaving equipment donations and helped hand them out to local families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Perkins)

