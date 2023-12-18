Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    734 AMS volunteers give back to the community [Image 4 of 5]

    734 AMS volunteers give back to the community

    DEDEDO, GUAM

    12.15.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Perkins 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christian Love, 734th Air Mobility Squadron commander support staff noncommissioned officer in charge, waits to give food to a local family at a volunteer event in Dededo, Guam, December 15, 2023. The 734 AMS volunteered to help Dededo as part of the Sister Village Sister Squadron program. They collected food, toiletry, and lifesaving equipment donations and helped hand them out to local families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Perkins)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2023
    Date Posted: 12.19.2023
    Photo ID: 8175816
    VIRIN: 231215-F-VS136-1043
    Location: DEDEDO, GU
    This work, 734 AMS volunteers give back to the community [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Spencer Perkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

