734 AMS volunteers give back to the community

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Keelin Lee Smith, 734th Air Mobility Squadron aircraft services technician, waves at a car during a volunteer event in Dededo, Guam, December 15, 2023. The 734 AMS volunteered to help Dededo as part of the Sister Village Sister Squadron program. They collected food, toiletry, and lifesaving equipment donations and helped hand them out to local families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Perkins)

