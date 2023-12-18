Coast Guard Academy Cadets Turner Linafelter and Hannah Bliss sing a duet during a rehearsal for the cadet musical at Leamy Hall, New London, Feb 15, 2023. With over 2,000 tickets reserved, cadets performed Beauty & The Beast to sold-out crowds. (U.S. Coast Guard photograph by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matt Thieme)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2023 11:14
|Photo ID:
|8174854
|VIRIN:
|230215-G-KU031-1002
|Resolution:
|5000x3327
|Size:
|8.8 MB
|Location:
|NEW LONDON, CT, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Academy Musical Beauty and the Beast [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Matthew Thieme, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT