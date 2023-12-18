Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard Academy Musical Beauty and the Beast [Image 1 of 3]

    Coast Guard Academy Musical Beauty and the Beast

    NEW LONDON, CT, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew Thieme 

    U.S. Coast Guard Academy

    Coast Guard Academy Cadet Hannah Bliss smiles during a rehearsal for the cadet musical at Leamy Hall, New London, Feb 15, 2023. With over 2,000 tickets reserved, cadets performed Beauty & The Beast to sold-out crowds. (U.S. Coast Guard photograph by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matt Thieme)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2023
    Date Posted: 12.19.2023 11:14
    Photo ID: 8174852
    VIRIN: 230215-G-KU031-1001
    Resolution: 5000x3327
    Size: 8.86 MB
    Location: NEW LONDON, CT, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Academy Musical Beauty and the Beast [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Matthew Thieme, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard Academy Musical Beauty and the Beast
    Coast Guard Academy Musical Beauty and the Beast
    Coast Guard Academy Musical Beauty and the Beast

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Coast Guard Academy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT