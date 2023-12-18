JBAB Chapel celebrates fall with annual Harvest Festival

U.S. Air Force Chaplain Lt. Col. Meoshia Wilson, Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling senior chaplain, prepares drinks for attendees of JBAB Chapel’s annual Harvest Festival on JBAB, Washington, D.C., Oct. 20, 2023. Chapel team members organized the Harvest Festival to celebrate fall as a community, fostering healthy relationships with those who work, play and stay on JBAB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anna Smith)

Date Taken: 10.20.2023
Location: JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DC, US