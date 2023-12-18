U.S. Air Force Chaplain Lt. Col. Meoshia Wilson, Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling senior chaplain, prepares drinks for attendees of JBAB Chapel’s annual Harvest Festival on JBAB, Washington, D.C., Oct. 20, 2023. Chapel team members organized the Harvest Festival to celebrate fall as a community, fostering healthy relationships with those who work, play and stay on JBAB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anna Smith)
|Date Taken:
|10.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2023 08:30
|Photo ID:
|8174661
|VIRIN:
|231020-F-JY834-5579
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|10.57 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JBAB Chapel celebrates fall with annual Harvest Festival [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Anna Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT