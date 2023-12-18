JBAB Chapel celebrates fall with annual Harvest Festival

U.S. Air Force Chaplain Capt. Anthony Jenkins, 11th Wing chaplain, serves popcorn to a child attending Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling Chapel’s annual Harvest Festival on JBAB, Washington, D.C., Oct. 20, 2023. Chapel team members organized the Harvest Festival to celebrate fall as a community, fostering healthy relationships with those who work, play and stay on JBAB. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Anna Smith)
|Date Taken:
|10.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2023 08:30
|Photo ID:
|8174662
|VIRIN:
|231020-F-JY834-6011
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|12.41 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
