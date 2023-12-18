USS Harry S. Truman returns to Naval Station Norfolk after its Planned Incremental Availability (PIA) at Norfolk Naval
Shipyard (NNSY).
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2023 07:25
|Photo ID:
|8174568
|VIRIN:
|231217-D-XX785-3786
|Resolution:
|5936x3959
|Size:
|11.77 MB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Harry S. Truman returns to Naval Station Norfolk [Image 7 of 7], by Daniel DeAngelis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT