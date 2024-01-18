Norfolk Naval Shipyard completes USS Harry S. Truman’s Planned Incremental Availability

Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) completed USS Harry S. Truman’s (CVN 75) Planned Incremental Availability Jan. 23 following successful sea trials.



The 13-month availability focused on maintenance to include structural repair and preservation work, as well as modernization with communications upgrades and systems integration on the carrier. Fire safety was improved onboard, validated by a shipyard exercise in April 2023 that was successfully integrated into the project.



Quality of life for Sailors onboard was also addressed, with improvements to berthing, gyms, barber shops, laundry areas, and establishing Wi-Fi capabilities. During the availability, Sailors were housed next to the carrier on the Navy’s newest berthing barge, Auxiliary Personnel Lighter 68 (APL-68), which featured conveniences such as its own mess hall and lounging areas.



During the project, NNSY devised and implemented a corporate process improvement for replacing firemain isolation valves by freezing them using liquid nitrogen tanks. This innovation shortened the amount of maintenance needed on this job, and positively impacted other vital work for the availability. Using the freeze seals also improved carrier safety, maximizing the fire main system’s ability to remain online, helping maintain in-port emergency response capabilities.



The Nimitz-class carrier entered NNSY in Dec. 2022 following its extended nine-month deployment. The project team positioned itself for a successful availability partnering with Carrier Team One and leveraging lessons learned from other carrier availabilities at both NNSY and Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PSNS & IMF). In addition, the project team worked with the ship’s Advanced Planning Team for nine months prior to starting the availability.



“We truly had a great culture on the Truman,” said Project Superintendent George “BJ” Baker. “When you bring together one of the best project teams and an outstanding crew led by amazing Commanding Officers, Captain Gavin Duff and Captain Dave Snowden, it helps feed that culture. We all wanted the same thing, to significantly improve the material condition of the ship, safely and on time. We worked with each other, for each other. It didn’t matter if that member had a uniform on or not, we were one team.”



Many of the same shipyard’s supervisors and mechanics who supported USS Harry S. Truman will now be leveraging their experiences on the project team for USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), which started its own Planned Incremental Availability Jan. 11, 2024. “The best part of being the Project Superintendent of the Truman is the team, and their willingness and eagerness to stay together and do it again,” said Baker.



“It has been months of hard work and long days, and I appreciate everyone’s investment and support in seeing this through,” said Shipyard Commander Captain Jip Mosman in a message to the NNSY workforce. “It is your effort and commitment toward maintaining excellence that makes these things possible. Bravo Zulu to the Truman team and the entire shipyard for the great accomplishment!”

