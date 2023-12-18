Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Service members take children shopping for "Heroes and Helpers" holiday event [Image 4 of 6]

    Service members take children shopping for &quot;Heroes and Helpers&quot; holiday event

    KAHULUI, MAUI, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2023

    Photo by Spc. Tonia Ciancanelli 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    Soldiers and Airmen of the Hawaii National Guard alongside U.S. Coast Guardsmen, and members of the Maui Fire and Police Departments, participate in the "Heroes and Helpers" in Kahului, Maui on Dec. 16, 2023. The event involved service members, firefighters, and police officers taking children shopping for the holiday season and was funded by various non-profit organizations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Tonia Ciancanelli)

    Date Taken: 12.16.2023
    Date Posted: 12.19.2023 02:46
    VIRIN: 231216-Z-NE321-1190
    Location: KAHULUI, MAUI, HI, US
    This work, Service members take children shopping for "Heroes and Helpers" holiday event [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Tonia Ciancanelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    HIARANG
    indopacom

