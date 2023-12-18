Soldiers and Airmen of the Hawaii National Guard alongside U.S. Coast Guardsmen, and members of the Maui Fire and Police Departments, participate in the "Heroes and Helpers" in Kahului, Maui on Dec. 16, 2023. The event involved service members, firefighters, and police officers taking children shopping for the holiday season and was funded by various non-profit organizations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Tonia Ciancanelli)
