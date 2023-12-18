Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines Spread Cheer with Toys for Tots in Alaska [Image 18 of 19]

    U.S. Marines Spread Cheer with Toys for Tots in Alaska

    GALENA, AK, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Olivia Ortiz 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with 4th Law Enforcement Battalion secure extra fuel for snow machines in sleds in Galena, Alaska, Dec. 17, 2023. Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 153, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing transported snow machines, personnel and sleds filled with toys to assist in delivering a message of joy and hope to children in small Alaskan villages throughout the holiday season. The Toys for Tots mission is a testament to the Marine Corps spirit in the last frontier, bolstering community relations while enhancing the Marines ability to operate in the Arctic. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Olivia Ortiz)

    Date Taken: 12.17.2023
    Date Posted: 12.18.2023 23:11
    Photo ID: 8174260
    VIRIN: 231217-M-CG676-1155
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.39 MB
    Location: GALENA, AK, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines Spread Cheer with Toys for Tots in Alaska [Image 19 of 19], by SSgt Olivia Ortiz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    toys for tots
    T4T
    MAG24
    4th Law Enforcement Battalion
    VMGR-153
    Alaska Marines

