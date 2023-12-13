CRDAMC graduates newest OB/GYN nurse specialists

Army 1st Lts. Monica Conley, Alyssa Howard, Monica Rodriquez, Emma Loyd, Emma Altonji, Caroline Jamieson, and Sarai Guevara, pause for a photo with Lt. Col. Noelle Dove, OB/GYN, nurse specialist course deputy director, recently retired and guest speaker, Col. Amanda Forristal, Army nurse corps officer, Col. Tameka Bowser, chief nursing officer, and Lt. Col. Bethany Gardner, director, OB/GYN nurse specialist course, Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center, after the graduation ceremony for the new OB/GYN nurse specialists, or 66Gs, at the hospital Dec. 15.

