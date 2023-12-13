Army 1st Lts. Monica Conley, Alyssa Howard, Monica Rodriquez, Emma Loyd, Emma Altonji, Caroline Jamieson, and Sarai Guevara, pause for a photo with Lt. Col. Noelle Dove, OB/GYN, nurse specialist course deputy director, recently retired and guest speaker, Col. Amanda Forristal, Army nurse corps officer, Col. Tameka Bowser, chief nursing officer, and Lt. Col. Bethany Gardner, director, OB/GYN nurse specialist course, Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center, after the graduation ceremony for the new OB/GYN nurse specialists, or 66Gs, at the hospital Dec. 15.
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2023 17:02
|Photo ID:
|8173866
|VIRIN:
|231215-A-JC790-4422
|Resolution:
|4899x3106
|Size:
|2.69 MB
|Location:
|FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CRDAMC graduates newest OB/GYN nurse specialists [Image 4 of 4], by Rodney Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
CRDAMC graduates newest OB/GYN nurse specialists
